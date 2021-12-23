Cats and Water

This column is about family estrangement, Christmas and cats. Bear with me. First, about estrangement. Surveys conducted in the U.S. and Europe suggest some degree of alienation among family members is surprisingly common. In a U.S. study, only about one-third of parents and their adult children reported feeling emotionally close and fully engaged, another third said they were deeply estranged from one another, and the middle group indicated fair engagement overall but some ambivalence around the emotional connection. And when, pray tell, does estrangement most often rear its ugly head? The holidays, particularly Christmas. Most of us don’t like talking about it, but these gatherings are a primary mental petri dish for conflict and divisiveness.

