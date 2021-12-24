High school basketball highlights (Dec. 23)

The Harwood girls’ took care of Colchester on Thursday night.

CHS and the Highlanders battled in a back-and-forth contest, but a strong fourth quarter pushed Harwood to a 49-44 win on the road.

On the boys’s side, Winooski junior Trevon Bradley balled out, and his 26-point performance helped the Spartans over visiting Milton.

Both teams began the second half tied at 22, but Winooski was on another level out of the break and secured a 55-40 decision over the Yellow Jackets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.