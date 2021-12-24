ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker scores 30 to lead Suns past Thunder

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139VNi_0dV5Zu8g00

Devin Booker scored 30 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 113-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Phoenix.

Booker took control in the third, with 15 points and four assists in the frame to help the Suns jump ahead for good and win their fifth game in a row.

The Thunder’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Oklahoma City led by as many as six in the third before Phoenix put their foot down, closing the third with a 17-5 run.

Booker scored nine during the stretch, which lasted just more than four minutes.

The Thunder were just 2 for 7 from the floor to end the third.

Oklahoma City trimmed the lead to eight thanks to five fourth-quarter 3-pointers, including a pair by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. But Booker scored seven in the final four minutes to keep the Thunder from getting any closer.

Even with that strong spurt in the fourth, Oklahoma City finished just 11 of 41 from beyond the arc. Luguentz Dort was 2 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Phoenix scored 22 points off 13 Thunder turnovers in the win. The Suns turned the ball over 14 times but Oklahoma City scored just nine points off those turnovers.

Cameron Johnson added 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench. He hit all seven of his field goals, including tying a career high with five 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Chris Paul had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points while Josh Giddey had 17.

The Suns got out to a fast start, jumping out to a 14-3 lead. The Thunder were just 1 of 8 from the floor with four turnovers over the first five minutes.

Oklahoma City was just 1 for 11 from beyond the arc in the first, scoring just 17.

The Suns led by as much as 15 in the second before the Thunder closed the half strong, with a 24-8 run over the last seven minutes to take a 48-45 lead into the break.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I don’t put a word Dynasty”: Devin Booker on Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors

The National Basketball Association has scheduled the two best teams of the western conference who are also fighting for the top spot in the conference ranking go against each other on the eve of Christmas. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will take up a challenge against each other at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Christmas.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Luguentz Dort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Phoenix Suns#Warriors
The Nebraska City News Press

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Celtics...
TWITTER
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Thunder Trade Lands Intriguing In Chicago

The Chicago Bulls were extremely aggressive in the NBA offseason and this led to some big moves that have turned the team around. This is now an organization and expects to make the postseason because of some veteran additions. Now, the Bulls can continue to improve by adding depth to the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Suns prediction, odds, line: 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals. The teams have met twice this season, with the home team winning each time, and they are battling for the best record in the league as they meet in the middle game of the 2021 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Warriors (26-6) are on the road for Christmas for the second straight season and come off a 113-104 win at home against the Grizzlies on Thursday. The Suns (26-5) defeated the Thunder 113-101 the same night, and they should be close to full strength, while the Warriors have two of their top-three scorers -- Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole -- in COVID protocols. Phoenix beat the Warriors 104-96 at home on Nov. 30, and Golden State won 118-96 on its floor on Dec. 3.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sporting News

What channel is Warriors vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA Christmas game

On Christmas Day, the Warriors and Suns will meet for the third time this season. The first matchup between the two teams went down to the wire, with the Suns escaping with a hard-fought 104-96 victory. Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) and Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for Phoenix while Mikal Bridges helped the Suns limit Stephen Curry to one of the worst shooting performances of his career (4-21 FG).
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Christmas Day Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, and the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history. Despite his greatness, Christmas Day games have been a struggle for him throughout his career. Coming into Saturday's Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry is averaging just 13.1 PPG on 30.2% from the field and 20.4% from deep in his eight career Christmas games. That 13.1 PPG average is the lowest Curry has put up on any day of the year. For whatever reason, Steph struggles on Christmas.
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph leads Dubs to Christmas Day win

A big game, on Christmas Day, with a shorthanded roster and everybody watching. And you’re on the road against the only team with a better record. The challenge for the Warriors on Saturday was immense, and they thrived in the element. Stephen Curry, who only two days ago acknowledged...
NBA
BBC

NBA: Stephen Curry leads Warriors win with 46 points

Stephen Curry scored 46 points as the Golden State Warriors earned a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. It is the third time this season he has scored more than 45 points in a game. Curry, the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, scored...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy