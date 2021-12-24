ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO Motherboards May Have A Severe Defect, A number of Studies of Boards Burning Up

Picking the best motherboard may not be as exciting as buying other components of a PC build, but it’s important to get it right. Having a solid motherboard is extremely important as it acts as a good platform for your entire build. A lot of component choices are also influenced by the motherboard, making it even more crucial. There are plenty of motherboards on the market, but we’ll be taking a look at some of the best ASUS motherboards you can buy right now. ASUS dominates a lot of other motherboard collections including the best motherboards for gaming list, so we think it deserves a dedicated article. We’ll be listing a collection of motherboards for Intel as well as AMD builds combined, so be sure to look around to pick the one that suits your build. With that out of the way, let’s get started with this list:

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO