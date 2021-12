One of the strongest footballers on the planet, a permanent candidate for the Golden Ball, spoke about two of the strongest, most successful and influential players in the history of tennis. French world champion Kylian Mbappe recently praised the longevity and consistency of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in an interview with Paris Match magazine: "Do I still have idols? I no longer have idols, but I still admire those who have marked the history of sport, also in other disciplines.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO