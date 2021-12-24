ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa Fire Rescue respond to structure fire

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – At around 9 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that took place on Maple Avenue in Odessa.

According to OFR, the fire was contained within 30 minutes and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ABC Big 2 News

Odessa pharmacy sees an uptick in vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the second year in a row, cases of Covid-19 are present in the state of Texas. Earlier this month, Texas saw its first case of the Omicron variant. Pharmacist Brian Meyer at Sunflower RX in Odessa told us that he’s seen an increase of people coming through his doors to […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Couple wanted by Crime Stoppers, MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  MPD says the couple pictured below has been stealing form multiple stores in town. Investigators say they were seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a Wyoming […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun safety over the holidays

ODESSA, Texas–The Odessa Police Department wants you to be mindful of your surroundings and the safety of others, especially during the holiday season. As many families begin to have loved ones joining them in their own home to celebrate the holidays, there are some extra precautions to take. There are some things homeowners can do […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Recognize this man?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on August 6, OPD responded to Walgreens at 1708 W 8th Street to investigate. The man pictured below is accused of stealing money from a safe.  Anyone who recognizes this […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested after Miami airport brawl

MIAMI, Florida (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after a clash with police turned into a brawl earlier this week at Miami International Airport.  Alberto Suarez, 32, has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, according to ABC News.  The shocking fight, which was caught on camera, broke out Monday […]
MIAMI, FL
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa business spreading holiday cheer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Cactus House in Odessa is making the holidays a lot brighter for kids and families by hosting its Gift Giveaway. The music venue is giving away toy’s to anyone who needs one ahead of Christmas. The owner’s Brian Herrera and Daniel Price say that it feels good to give back to […]
ODESSA, TX
