Odessa Fire Rescue respond to structure fire
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – At around 9 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that took place on Maple Avenue in Odessa.
According to OFR, the fire was contained within 30 minutes and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0