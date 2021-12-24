Odessa Fire Rescue respond to structure fire

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – At around 9 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that took place on Maple Avenue in Odessa.

According to OFR, the fire was contained within 30 minutes and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

