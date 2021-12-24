Florida State football focused on the future with hiring of Michael Alford

Florida State is on the outside looking in at a bowl game this season. The Seminoles were a win short from reaching that needed sixth victory. Mike Norvell is working on recruiting now, but in looking ahead towards the future, the Seminoles hired Michael Alford earlier this month as their new athletic director.

A football only facility is in the works for the Seminoles, and the head coach noting that Alford will play a key role in making that much needed facility a reality.

"As you look across the country, that's something that if you look at all the resources and the things we have in place to take care of our student athletes now, we want to be progressive in that thought," said Norvell earlier this month. "Our guys are taken care of in every way, but as you look forward, we want to be on the cutting edge when it comes to the day to day interactions and the resources we can provide in helping them in their development."

Since it's never too early to get excited about football, Florida State's spring game is April 9th at 5:00.