One of the biggest mysteries amongst film location aficionados is the identity of the building that portrayed the Brooks Memorial Home for the Aged in “Miracle on 34th Street.” As of yet, no one interested in such things has been able to locate the supposed Great Neck, New York-area convalescent hospital where Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) lived in the 1947 Christmas classic. But if there is anything the film has taught audiences over and over again since its debut more than 70 years ago, it is never to lose faith!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO