Luis Torres is fighting hard for lightweight contention in 2022

By Francisco Salazar
The Ring Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Xander Zayas, Jared Anderson and Jesus Ramos Jr. leading the talk of those to be named 2021’s “Prospect of the Year” by many boxing publications, matchmaker Guy Taylor believes another fighter is just as deserving of the award. Lightweight Luis Torres fought four times this...

