Heavy Rain on the Way, Some Downpours Expected

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass.
As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm.
The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel.
For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here.
Residents in Santa Barbara reported a rare tornado-like storm striking down trees and damaging carports near an apartment complex. More hazardous weather is expected across California today with heavy rain and snow expected into late next week.Dec. 26, 2021.
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph.
The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough.
A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Low pressure will bring more clouds and rain late Sunday. There could be a little sun midday before clouds thicken again. While it will be cooler today than on Christmas, temperatures will still be above normal. Tonight the rain could mix with some snow and sleet especially north of Fort Wayne, but little to no accumulation expected. Monday is mild again with highs reaching the 50s.
