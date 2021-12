Defence chiefs in North America insist that Santa “calls all the shots” as they continued the tradition of following his journey around the world. Norad, the joint US-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking St Nicholas on his global mission, has confirmed the munificent courier and his reindeer-powered sleigh laden with presents of all shapes and sizes has begun the annual circumnavigation to bring a welcome dose of joy to deserving children for the second time in the pandemic era.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO