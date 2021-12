When Facebook announced its plan to enter the Metaverse, companies such as WageCan, a digital asset management platform, expressed their desire to do the same. In an interview with CoinGeek, its Customer Success Specialist Chris Kuo said they are in the process of integrating their real-world system into the Metaverse. They believe they are keeping up with the times while offering their clients more alternatives to meet their needs.

