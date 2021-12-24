ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain, Britain’s public health agency announced Thursday in a finding that one researcher called “a small ray of...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospitalization#Health Security#Covid#Uk#Ap#Harvard
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron COVID infections have a 80% lower risk of hospitalization in the South Africa hotspot, study shows

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. South Africans contracting COVID-19 in the current fourth wave of infections are 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the Omicron variant, compared with other strains, according to a study released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Omicron’s hospitalization rates are lower than previous COVID variants—at least in the hotspot that is South Africa

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While COVID-19 hospital admissions across South Africa have risen 70% over the past week, the percentage of infected people being hospitalized is a far cry from the first, second, or even third wave, according to the country’s health minister, Joe Phaahla.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Hospital admission risk up to 70% less with Omicron than Delta, UKHSA finds

The risk of being admitted to hospital is up to 70% less for people with Omicron compared to those infected with Delta, according to the first UK government study of its kind. People with Omicron are estimated to be between 31% and 45% less likely to go to A&E compared with those with Delta, and 50% to 70% less likely to require admission to hospital, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The early findings, described as “encouraging” and “promising”, are consistent with analysis published on Wednesday by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

South Africa hospitalization rate plunges in Omicron wave

South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking. Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

How to recognize Covid-19 symptoms from the omicron variant

The list of symptoms of Covid-19 has grown longer and stranger throughout the pandemic. With so many people now vaccinated, the warning signs of an infection have grown more subtle and vague. That’s becoming especially evident as the omicron variant gallops around the world, squeezing through the nooks and crannies in the wall of immunity that’s been built over the past two years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

S.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation. The country has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

South Asian and black populations see lowest Covid booster vaccination rates

Pakistani and Black populations in the UK see the lowest booster vaccination rates, new government data has revealed.Coverage of booster vaccinations among the over 50s showed just 42 per cent of Pakistani people in the UK had received their booster, while 44 per cent of Black Caribbean had received theirs and 54 per cent of Black African people. This compares to 77 per cent of white British people.According to the Office for National Statistic’s data, published on Friday, more than a quarter of people of Black Caribbean ethnicity are estimated to not have received a first Covid vaccine dose up...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy