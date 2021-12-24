Big Third Quarter Surge Powers Suns Past Thunder

The Phoenix Suns used a 23-4 run in the third quarter to take control and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The third quarter surge came after OKC dominated the second quarter, ending the first half on a 24-8 run, and taking their first lead of the game late in the half to lead 48-45 at the break.

Phoenix led by 12 after the first quarter before the Thunder got hot to take the lead late in the second quarter.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and put the Suns up 82-69.

The Suns outshot OKC 48 percent to 39 percent from the field, and made 15 three-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points and added 7 assists.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 17 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 and both Luguentz Dort and Mike Muscala added 10 points apiece.

The Thunder’s three-game winning streak comes to an end as they fall to 11-20 on the season.

OKC hosts New Orleans on Sunday at 6:00 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.