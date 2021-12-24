ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 5th woman

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth. In a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, 80, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile alleged she was “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by the “Sex and the City” and “Law & Order” star in 2002, Variety...

