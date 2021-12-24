ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hawaii Bowl canceled after Hawaii pull out due to Covid outbreak in team

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIgqY_0dV5Qs3L00
A University of Hawaii athletic department spokesperson said about 30 players and staff recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday on the eve of the game after Hawaii withdrew because of Covid-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.

“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” Hawaii coach Todd Graham said in a statement. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

The game was scheduled for Friday at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii athletic department spokesperson Derek Inouchi said about 30 players and staff recently tested positive for Covid-19. Cases have been surging in Honolulu for the past two weeks. Oahu’s seven-day average of new cases was 11 times higher on Thursday compared to 8 December.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawaii. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.”

The Hawaii Bowl is one of several postseason games ESPN owns and operates.

“While we are disappointed that the bowl will not be played despite considerable efforts from our many stakeholders, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this game a reality, we thank the University of Memphis and its fans for making the long trip, and we hope they were able to enjoy the unique experience that this event offers in the Aloha state,” ESPN said in a statement.

Hawaii finished the season 6-7, getting into the bowl because there were no available 6-6 teams. Memphis finished 6-6.

“We are very disappointed to hear that Hawaii will be unable to participate,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said in a statement. “We hope that Hawaii players and staff get healthy soon. I’m upset for our seniors and the rest of the team that battled this season to earn this opportunity. We’ve had terrific time here in Hawaii as a program and we are sad our trip ended this way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
Person
David Matlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aloha Bowl#Covid#State Of Hawaii#American Football#The Hawaii Bowl#Espn#Easypost Hawaii Bowl#The Memphis Tigers#The University Of Memphis
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

89K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy