Birmingham, AL

18-year-old found shot in Birmingham after shots fired in Fairfield

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are now investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot in Birmingham after calls of shots fired...

www.wbrc.com

Ophelia Woodley
2d ago

These black young people need to take a tour through the civil rights museum to see how many people lost their lives trying to make things better for the black race because they are shooting and killing one another each and everyday, so sad

