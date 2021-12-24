ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday travel advice

 2 days ago

With the spread of the Omicron variant, you'll want to...

The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Has This Advice To Minimize Holiday Meal Stress - Exclusive

Former President of the United States Dwight D. Eisenhower once famously said, as noted by PMI, "In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable." When it comes to putting together a large holiday feast, supreme commander of all things kitchen and home Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, echoes the general's sentiments.
JustLuxe.com

2022 Travel Advice from A Premier Luxury Travel Service

With the holidays closing in and the new year approaching, we wanted to share some 2022 travel advice from our client Marchay, a premier luxury travel service. Marchay is a curated, membership-based travel service and community for some of the most sophisticated travelers based in New York City. Recognized as a premier luxury travel company, Marchay and its travel advisors provide unlimited, bespoke trip planning and execution using their industry knowledge to educate clients rather than sell. Travel during a time like this has become strenuous, and Marchay strongly encourages members to invest in travel insurance.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Professional advice for proper COVID-19 holiday etiquette

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: This was supposed to be a back-to-normal Christmas, but the COVID-19 omicron variant and vaccine concerns are prompting another year of difficult conversations for some families. Joining Spectrum News 1 with some advice for navigating those challenges is Valerie Sokolosky, an expert on etiquette and author of the book "Do It Right!" She has advice on what to do if you have a family member who's not vaccinated, safety concerns and how to keep the peace.
Apartment Therapy

Here's How to Decompress Over the Holidays

The holiday season is full of delights: delicious food, cozy vibes, quality time with the people you love, and parties both real and virtual. But those cheery lights, pretty packages, and cute snowman cookies can bring with them a high volume of holiday-related stress, from budgeting for gifts to packed schedules and family drama to worries over how you’ll get it all done.
Post Register

Boise TSA gives end-of-year travel tips and advice on traveling with food

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Boise Airport is anticipating a surge of travelers during the Christmas and end-of-year holiday travel season. The TSA is projecting travel volumes during the holiday season will average around 90 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic volumes. Travel volumes at...
fox26houston.com

Omicron has many airlines warning of staff shortages, travelers rethinking plans

HOUSTON - The uptick in COVID-19 cases is forcing many travelers and major airlines to rethink their plans. Delta Air Lines, for example, is warning of major flight disruptions. 109 million people are expected to travel over the holidays. But many now need to cancel after testing positive, being exposed...
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
fox4news.com

Coping With Holiday Stress

Ken Jones is the Director of Behavioral Health at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. He shares how you can deal with holiday stress and what you need to do if your stress lingers past the holiday season.
HuffingtonPost

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

No visit home for the holidays is complete without at least a few annoying or insensitive comments from your extended family. Often, your family means well when they inquire — yet again! — about your relationship status, your body, your baby plans or what is (or isn’t) on your plate or in your glass. Or perhaps they’re oblivious to how inappropriate these remarks can be. But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s exhausting to deal with these same comments year after year.
velillum.com

5 Money Saving Plumbing Tips and Advice for Winter

Winter is the time reserved for holidays, so you should get everything done in time so you could relax with your friends and family when the time comes. Unfortunately, accidents do happen, mostly when we least expect them, so it is crucial to do everything in your power to minimize potential risks. Precisely for that reason, it is of utter importance to take care of any potential plumbing issues you might be struggling with before things get complicated, thus, read our list of money saving plumbing tips and pieces of advice for winter.
psychologytoday.com

Handling Kids' Meltdowns When Holidays and COVID Collide

When schedules and routines are undone by holidays or other events like the COVID surge, it's easier to lose track of one's own needs. Kids aren't so good at expressing their needs sometimes, especially if they are already uncomfortable. Checking in on basic human needs like hunger can help avoid...
KXLY

Holidays can be stressful for dogs. Here's how to tackle it

All those holiday greetings and happy meetings are part of the fun of December, but it might not be so fun for your dog. The hustle and bustle of the holidays can cause stress and anxiety for pets, especially if you have a household full of guests or new faces. Unfamiliar people, loud noises and new environments can cause fear-related anxiety in dogs, according to The American Kennel Club.
