Lark is a shelter favorite and often has the run of the office and the back rooms, occasionally making an appearance in the lobby, and walking around like he owns the place. He could easily be called Mr. Personality. This super friendly 10-year-old was brought to us as a stray in July. He is still going through some medical treatment but he’d like to get his future home lined up soon. Lark has been getting treatment for an ear infection and has had some issues with constipation that will probably require a special diet.

OXFORD COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO