Odessa pharmacy sees an uptick in vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the second year in a row, cases of Covid-19 are present in the state of Texas. Earlier this month, Texas saw its first case of the Omicron variant.

Pharmacist Brian Meyer at Sunflower RX in Odessa told us that he’s seen an increase of people coming through his doors to get their vaccine and many are first-timers.

“Some people are getting ready to travel and being prepared or else they’re concerned about the Omicron variant,” says Meyer.

As of December 11th, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 70 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

“You could prevent it you don’t have to get Covid”, says Meyer.

Meyer believes there could be another surge of covid-19 cases on its way in the coming months.

“Unfortunately I think it’s just gonna be getting worse over the next month or two”, says Meyers.

Pharmacist Brian Meyer encourages the public to prevent themselves from contracting the virus. Sunflower RX offers free Covid-19 vaccines every Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 2 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.