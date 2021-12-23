ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Week 16 Playoff Scenarios

By Donnie Druin
Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals are seeking their first playoff berth since the 2015 season, and as the weeks continue to dwindle down before the postseason begins, exactly how and where the Cardinals could end up in the playoff picture becomes more clear. However, the team's recent form in back-to-back losses...

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
Colts' player of the game vs. Cardinals: QB Carson Wentz

Take away four starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters (including an All-Pro) and tell me how many teams can win against one of the better squads in the league. The Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals was all about overcoming adversity. All of those qualities were shown by Carson Wentz tonight.
