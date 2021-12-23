Avalanche Warnings Issued For Parts Of High Country As Pineapple Express Moves In

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mono The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Las Vegas NV - CA-519 (Eastern Sierra in Inyo County) NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...Widespread High Avalanche danger will thru at least Monday evening * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the south. * WHEN...In effect from Sun 04:15 PST to Mon 18:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Heavy snowfall combined with strong to extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into lower angle terrain typically thought of as safe. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO