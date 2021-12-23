ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Avalanche Warnings Issued For Parts Of High Country As Pineapple Express Moves In

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pineapple Express Winter Storm blowing into Colorado is bringing 1-2 feet of snow to some parts of the...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Backcountry Skier Caught, Killed In Colorado Avalanche On Christmas Eve

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Avalanche officials in Colorado say a backcountry skier died after he was fully buried in an avalanche on Christmas Eve. They say it happened on a northeast-facing slope below tree line on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass. (credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center) “The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees,” stated the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on its website. They say a friend found the skier with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Snow Could Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 6 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. Winter weather alerts out for tonights storm. We are looking at 6"+ for blue counties & 4" or less for purple. Freezing rain is possible after midnight especially if you are further south. @wcco pic.twitter.com/VLzTakrqSg — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) December 26, 2021 After that, it’ll move...
cbslocal.com

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Summit County, CO
City
Vail, CO
tucsonpost.com

Snow Covers Western US Mountains; Cold Snap to Follow

LOS ANGELES - Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Wind Sunday Could Create Flight Delays, Dust Storms On The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Telluride Ski Resort shuts down ski lifts amid high winds

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Telluride Ski Resort has closed down the mountain Sunday due to high winds. The resort says "due to extremely high winds, we are unable to safely run our chair lifts today. With guest safety in mind, all lifts will be closed today. The gondola is also closed." According to the Ski The post Telluride Ski Resort shuts down ski lifts amid high winds appeared first on KRDO.
TELLURIDE, CO
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 08:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Warning * WHERE...CAIC Forecast Zones: Steamboat and Flat Tops, Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, and North San Juan zones * WHEN...Beginning 6:00AM Sunday December 26. Expires at 8:00AM Monday December 27. * IMPACTS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains. Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information. Cooperstein
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Backcountry Skiing#Extreme Weather#The Front Range
WSB Radio

Skier dies on Christmas Eve in avalanche in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier died Friday after getting caught in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in Colorado, officials said. The avalanche happened on an east-facing slope on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:30:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County THE EASTERN SIERRA AVALANCHE CENTER IN MAMMOTH LAKES HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: THE EASTERN SIERRA IN MONO COUNTY AND THE EASTERN SIERRA IN INYO COUNTY * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MONDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...THE EASTERN SLOPES OF THE SIERRA BETWEEN VIRGINIA LAKES ON THE NORTH AND BISHOP CREEK ON THE SOUTH. * AVALANCHE DANGER...WIDESPREAD HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER. * REASON/IMPACTS...RECENT HEAVY SNOW COMBINED WITH WIND WILL LIKELY CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST. HEAVY SNOWFALL COMBINED WITH STRONG TO EXTREME WINDS AND A WEAK UNDERLYING SNOWPACK WILL LIKELY CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO LOWER ANGLE TERRAIN TYPICALLY THOUGHT OF AS SAFE. TRAVEL IN, NEAR, OR BELOW AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.ESAVALANCHE.ORG OR WWW.AVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Skier dies on Christmas Eve in avalanche in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier died Friday after getting caught in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in Colorado, officials said. The avalanche happened on an east-facing slope on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Environment
Mountain Democrat

Winter storm closes mountain passes, ski resorts

Due to extreme winds, heavy snow and whiteout visibility Highways 50, 80, 88 and 89 were shut down Sunday morning. As of 2 p.m. Highway 50 remained closed 8.3 miles east of Placerville and at Meyers, according to Caltrans officials. Lake Tahoe ski resorts reported snow totals of 14-34 inches...
PLACERVILLE, CA
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mono The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Las Vegas NV - CA-519 (Eastern Sierra in Inyo County) NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...Widespread High Avalanche danger will thru at least Monday evening * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the south. * WHEN...In effect from Sun 04:15 PST to Mon 18:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Heavy snowfall combined with strong to extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into lower angle terrain typically thought of as safe. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MONO COUNTY, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Skier dies on Christmas Eve in avalanche in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier died Friday after getting caught in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in Colorado, officials said. The avalanche happened on an east-facing slope on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety closure for both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday morning. The westbound closure spanned Loveland Pass to Silverthorne, but was reopened at around 10:30 a.m. The eastbound closure spanned between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass; the closure...
COLORADO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Skier dies on Christmas Eve in avalanche in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier died Friday after getting caught in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in Colorado, officials said. The avalanche happened on an east-facing slope on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy