Shiba Inu has continued to gain attention from users in the crypto market in the last few months. Coupled with so many listings across the United States, the token has seen a rise in its adoption. This is one of the main triggers of its massive rise in the last few months. With the success story of the token soaring across the making, more crypto exchanges are listing the token. Spanish crypto exchange, Bit2Me has announced that it has added the token to users to buy, sell and trade.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO