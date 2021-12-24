ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man facing charge for fatal crash on I-40 east of Albuquerque

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGDZU_0dV5M5tp00

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man told officers he was off his medications when he crashed and killed another driver on I-40. Brett Nelson is facing vehicular homicide charges for the crash just west of Tijeras in early October.

According to other drivers, Nelson was swerving in and out of lanes at 90 to 100 mph when he rear-ended Patrick Mullane, who later died at the hospital. Witnesses say Nelson was acting erratically after the crash, jumping over freeway medians running up the mountain and then running back down. He told investigators he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and ADHD and that he had not taken his medications in three days. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect now in custody

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Santa Fe Plaza. Martin Flores has been booked for the December 15 shooting which happened just before midnight on Water Street. Investigators say he drove up next to another car with people he knew inside and fired a shot, hitting and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected serial shoplifter could face federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A man suspected of being a serial shoplifter in Albuquerque is now up against federal charges. Thanks to surveillance footage, employees from a local Albuquerque gun shop were able to identify the man believed to be the gun thief and found out it wasn’t the first time he was accused of taking what […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital. The Albuquerque Police Department says a driver was traveling northbound on Coors making a left turn on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tijeras, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in car in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after an individual was found dead in a neighborhood near Zuni Rd. and San Mateo Blvd. Friday morning. APD says officers were called around 11 a.m. for a possible shooting and found one individual dead inside a vehicle. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Weather#Serial#Covid#Astro Zombies#Abq Biopark Zoo Crime#Adhd#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks fedora-wearing bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque credit union on Thursday afternoon. The FBI says the man showed the teller a gun at the Kirtland Federal Credit Union located on Coors and Ladera. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall, with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe kidnapping suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have made an arrest in a kidnapping case from late October. On December 21, police were called to the area of 2001 Hopewell Street and arrested 32-year-old Randall Lopez. According to a Santa Fe Police Department press release, officers responded around 7:00 a.m. on October 30 to the […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police say they’ve made an arrest related to a shooting that happened back on the evening of December 1. Since the shooting, police have been on the lookout for two suspects – one male, one female. Police say when police arrived around 9:00 p.m. on December 1, they found […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash in road leads to serious pedestrian injury in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque parking lot. The accident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Wellesley Drive and Comanche Road. According to a press release, a black Chevy Cruze was headed eastbound on Comanche and made a […]
KRQE News 13

Teen pleads guilty to killing homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen is now admitting to killing a homeless man when he was just 15-years-old. On Wednesday, now 19-year-old Timothy Chavez changed his plea in the 2018 killing of Ronnie Ross. Judge Courtney Weaks: “How do you wish to plea sir?“Chavez: “Guilty.“ Police say in March of 2018, then 15-year-old Timothy Chavez […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Woman in custody following SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect who has barricaded themselves in an apartment resulted in an early morning SWAT activation and ended with a woman in custody on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to apartments on Alvarado Dr. near Constitution Ave. and San Pedro Dr. regarding an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington Police join Navajo colleagues for cross commission

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Farmington Police officers got to learn more about their fellow law enforcement officers from the Navajo Nation. This week, 19 FPD officers were cross commissioned with several tribal officers. During two days of training, they learned more about the unique culture, customs and laws of the Navajo Nation. With […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy