ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nas and Hit-Boy Release New Project Magic: Listen

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On short notice, Nas has released a new project called Magic, produced by Hit-Boy. The nine-track release, executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, includes a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier called...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 3

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
NME

Dr. Dre confirms collaboration with Marsha Ambrosius: “This is some of my best work!”

Dr. Dre has confirmed that he’s finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius, with both artists describing the finished product as some of their “best work”. The announcement of new music follows on from the recent speculation that Dre is readying a new solo album release. Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav claimed back in August that he will be a guest on the upcoming record.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Listen to six new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more

Five a day keeps the doctor away but six a day is how many raps he releases at once. Dr. Dre has dropped a huge six tracks, featuring new and old collaborators. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross: that’s the sort of all-star lineup only the best can rally together. They feature with Dre on new tracks which are set to be included in the new GTA Online expansion, The Contract, which comes out this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
Pitchfork

Listen to Tierra Whack’s New R&B? EP

First came Rap?, then came Pop?, and, now, Tierra Whack has released her three-song R&B? EP. The new EP’s first two songs—“Heaven” and “Cutting Onions”—were produced by J Melodic, while the EP closer “Sorry” was produced by Kenete Simms. Below, watch Tierra Whack’s new “Heaven” music video (directed by Alex Lill) and listen to the EP’s other entries.
MUSIC
Billboard

Nas Gifting Fans With Surprise Album ‘Magic’ Ahead of Christmas

Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas. The legendary rapper took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 23) to announce the details of his forthcoming album, Magic, which is scheduled to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve through Mass Appeal Records. “MAGIC is in...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Add A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier To "Wave Gods"

Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when Nas revealed that he has once again partnered up with Hit-Boy. The two have continued to bring hit after hit on King's Disease and the record's follow-up, King's Disease II. As Hip Hop continues to boast about those albums, Nas and Hit-Boy slid in a surprise announcement and shared that Magic would arrive on Christmas Eve, and now, fans have just begun enjoying the new music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
okcheartandsoul.com

Christmas Magic: Nas announces surprise album featuring A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier and Hit-Boy

Nas has a surprise Christmas gift for his fans, a new album dropping Thursday evening at midnight. The “Street Dreams” rapper revealed Thursday afternoon that he’s releasing a new album titled Magic featuring a collabo with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. After Nas executive-produced his two previous albums, King’s Disease and King’s Disease II, with Hit-Boy, the duo is working together again.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Join Dr. Dre In Dropping New Music Via 'GTA' Expansion

Dr. Dre isn’t the only Hip Hop heavyweight releasing new music as part of Grand Theft Auto‘s upcoming expansion. Rockstar Games announced on Monday (December 13) that Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q, Offset, Hit-Boy, Juicy J, YG, Mike Dean and more will also contribute exclusive tracks to Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, launching on Wednesday (December 15).
VIDEO GAMES
defpen

Album Stream: Nas & Hit-Boy – Magic

Hours before gifts are under wrapped, Hit-Boy and Nas have delivered an early gift. The talented duo has put together a nine-track project called Magic with contributions from DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky. “Magic is in the air,” Nas tweeted. “2021 is not over. [This is a] completely new...
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

This will be Nas’s second album released this year. The surprise Album is entitled Magic. Below is the track listing. 7. “Wave Gods” feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

FKA twigs and the Weeknd Share Video for New Song “Tears in the Club”: Watch

FKA twigs and the Weeknd have released their new single “Tears in the Club,” as promised. The song was co-produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho. It arrives today with a new music video directed by Amber Grace Johnson featuring both FKA twigs and the Weeknd. You guessed it—they both shed tears in the club. Watch the video, and find the single’s artwork by SIM below.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Trap Commander releases new project to turn up the streets

Since April 2021 Trap Commander has been locked in and focused inside the studio putting together a masterpiece for the streets. As a fan of music, when you wait for your favorite artist’s release, you hope that they take their time and put their all into a craft they consistently master. This is exactly what Trap Commander has done.
MUSIC
edm.com

Seven Lions Taps Atlys to Release Orchestral Album of His Greatest Hits: Listen

Seven Lions is closing the year out strong, tapping Atlys to reimagine a number of his biggest hits in Opus, a new album of orchestral renditions. Although the idea of Opus isn't something fans often yearn for, it's an idea that fits perfectly into Seven Lions's discography and aesthetic. His mystical world-building has long seemed like it could spawn an orchestral album and the one he's released alongside Atlys, out now via his own Ophelia Records imprint, is perfectly executed.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Frank Ocean Releases New Song After Christmas blonded RADIO Show — Listen

This past week, Frank Ocean dropped some new merchandise on his website. It was a few t-shirts and posters and on his Instagram Story, he told us that it was leftover from last year when he wanted to continue his rave concept. He started hosting club nights at the end of 2019 where he played new music that was supposedly going to appear on the forthcoming album, but the pandemic held that up.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement

Nas and Hit-Boy have found the type of chemistry that hip-hop fans can only dream about. We have witnessed so many outstanding collaborations between rappers and producers (think Drake with 40, Kanye with Mike Dean, 21 Savage with Metro Boomin, and Playboi Carti with Pi'erre Bourne) and, late in his career, Nas appears to have found a groove with Hit-Boy, coming through with some of his best releases in recent memory. On Christmas Eve (December 24), the rapper/producer duo plans to bless their fans once more with the surprise release of a new album called Magic, which was announced on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy