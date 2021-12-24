Avalanche Warnings Issued For Parts Of High Country As Pineapple Express Moves In

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pineapple Express Winter Storm blowing into Colorado is bringing 1-2 feet of snow to some parts of the high country. That also has re-ignited avalanche warnings.

Vail and Summit County have avalanche watches through Christmas Day, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Front Range also has an avalanche watch for the same timeframe.

Experts say if you plan on any backcountry skiing or snowboarding, be sure to prepare for changing conditions, that you take someone with you, have an avalanche preparedness kit and that someone knows where you are going and when you will return.