Garoppolo’s errant passes, defense’s woes costly in 49ers’ 20-17 loss to Titans

By CAM INMAN
Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It didn’t take long Thursday night for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw away his and the 49ers’ upbeat holiday spirit. That said, Garoppolo rallied. The 49ers defense did not. After squandering a 10-0 halftime lead and eventually pulling even at 17, the 49ers caved...

www.fresnobee.com

ClutchPoints

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless breaks down what Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Titans shows about the 49ers' QB I UNDISPUTED

With all eyes on them in a national TV spotlight, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point halftime lead as the Tennessee Titans escaped with a 20-17 win. Garoppolo threw one of his two picks in the second half and also had a turnover on downs late in the third quarter as San Francisco's playoffs hopes may now be in danger. Skip Bayless discusses how much faith he lost in them after Jimmy G's second half performance.
NFL
WREG

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning, forcing them to use […]
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
A. J. Brown
Mercury News

McDonald: Garoppolo’s play vs. Titans shows exactly why 49ers drafted Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo looked as efficient as ever on the first drive Thursday night and engineered a game-tying 96-yard march on his last one. In between those possessions in a 20-17 road loss to the Tennessee Titans, it was as if Garoppolo was going out of his way to demonstrate why the 49ers traded up to select Trey Lance with the third pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL
AOL Corp

49ers can't overcome Jimmy Garoppolo's mistakes, as Titans steal a win

Jimmy Garoppolo tried to drag the San Francisco 49ers back to a win on Thursday night. Too bad it was his mistakes that put them in a hole. The 49ers experienced the best and worst of Jimmy Garoppolo, all in one evening. Garoppolo helped the 49ers get off to a fast start, made some crucial mistakes that gave momentum of the game back to the Tennessee Titans, then had a clutch late drive that tied the game with 2:20 left.
NFL
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Twitter reacts after 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo struggles vs. Titans: ‘No one to blame but himself for this loss’

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled immensely in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. While he did finish with 322 yards passing and a touchdown, Garoppolo threw two costly interceptions, nearly tossed two more picks and missed an open teammate for a touchdown. His first interception came with San Francisco in the red zone, as Garoppolo forced a pass to George Kittle that had no chance of reaching the tight end.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers disappointing 20-17 loss to the Titans

Quarterback: D- Things were looking good for Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ first drive, but things quickly fell apart. The Niners drove deep into Titans territory and squandered an opportunity at points when Garoppolo threw an interception in the endzone. The 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive when Garoppolo missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk that could have resulted in a touchdown.
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
NFL

