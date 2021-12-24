ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers can't overcome Jimmy Garoppolo's turnovers in 20-17 loss to Titans

Cover picture for the articleIt is a game that was exciting and surely stressful for both fan bases. But in the end, one team emerged victorious. The 49ers could not overcome Jimmy Garoppolo’s turnovers in their 20-17 loss to the Titans. This was a game in which all the 49ers had to...

Related
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless breaks down what Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Titans shows about the 49ers' QB I UNDISPUTED

With all eyes on them in a national TV spotlight, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point halftime lead as the Tennessee Titans escaped with a 20-17 win. Garoppolo threw one of his two picks in the second half and also had a turnover on downs late in the third quarter as San Francisco's playoffs hopes may now be in danger. Skip Bayless discusses how much faith he lost in them after Jimmy G's second half performance.
WREG

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning, forcing them to use […]
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide open Kyle Juszczyk so badly

Jimmy Garoppolo really wishes he had one pass back on Thursday night. Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers had a 1st-and-10 at the Tennessee Titans 40-yard line early in the second quarter of their game. Kyle Juszczyk was lined up in the slot and ran a wheel route. The Titans blew the coverage, leading Juszczyk to be wide open.
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
All49ers

Why the 49ers Won't Play Trey Lance

It's becoming increasingly difficult to understand why the 49ers have stopped playing Trey Lance. They spent three first-round picks plus a third on him because Jimmy Garoppolo isn't good enough, as he demonstrated in the 49ers' recent loss to the Titans. This offseason, Kyle Shanahan installed a two quarterback system...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
SF

Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans

San Francisco had all the potential to make noise in the "Music City," but mistakes ultimately led the 49ers to fall to an injury-ridden Tennessee Titans team. After a late score in the fourth quarter, a last-minute field goal by the Titans closed the door on any potential comeback for the 49ers. Turnovers and penalties ultimately dictated Thursday night's game as San Francisco dropped their season record to 8-7. Here are a few takeaways from the 20-17 loss.
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
Yardbarker

49ers 17, Titans 20: Grades

NASHVILLE -- Uh oh. The 49ers just lost another game they should have won. This time, they lost 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans, who had lost three of their previous four games and had not scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters coming into this game. And the Titans were terrible against the 49ers. But the 49ers were worse, and now they're 8-7, clinging desperately to a Wild Card spot.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in 49ers' loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jimmy Garoppolo was playing as well as any quarterback in the league during the second half of the season. His play was a big reason the 49ers were among the hottest teams in the NFL. On Thursday night, his performance was a big reason for the...
