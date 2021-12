With Christmas Eve and Day almost upon us, we thought it would be a good idea to put together a guide to all the altered closing and opening times. This year did provide a surprise as there will be four breweries (and counting) open on Christmas Day. Gravity Bound will be open from noon to 8 p.m., JUNO will be open from 6 to 10 p.m., and Differential will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Outside of the Albuquerque metro area, Red River Brewing will be open from 3 to 10 p.m., serving up a Christmas dinner for $25. Usually everyone is closed on the 25th, but it is nice to know that if you absolutely, positively gotta escape your relatives, there are a few options.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO