With only 10 days until Christmas, panic of not being able to check off everything on your holiday shopping list may be starting to settle in. However, don’t fret as some retailers are remaining open on Christmas Eve — with slightly different hours. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Kohl’s, Dillard’s and Walmart, shoppers will have more than enough time to get a little something for everyone in their family just in time. Some stores, including Kohl’s also making last-minute shopping as stress-free and safe as possible by offering free in-store pick up and contactless drive-up options on orders through Christmas Eve...

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO