Tedd’s forecast: Showers into Christmas Eve morning
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Showers will continue through the day on Friday with a chance for heavier showers on Friday morning. Thursday night will consist of showers, slick roads, and breezy winds.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday and will last through 4 a.m. on Friday for areas above 8,000 ft, and it’s possible there will be up to a foot of snow received in those areas.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
