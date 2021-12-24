ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tedd’s forecast: Showers into Christmas Eve morning

By Ana Rodriguez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Showers will continue through the day on Friday with a chance for heavier showers on Friday morning. Thursday night will consist of showers, slick roads, and breezy winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday and will last through 4 a.m. on Friday for areas above 8,000 ft, and it’s possible there will be up to a foot of snow received in those areas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Winter Weather Advisory
