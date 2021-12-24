United, Delta Airlines Cancel Nearly 200 Flights Due to Omicron Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID-19 surge impacts airline crews. As of the early evening hours, more than 1,000 flights were canceled Sunday in the U.S., alone, and nearly 4,000 were delayed. This after nearly 1,000 flights were called off on Saturday. In the Tri-State Area, at least 67 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 30 were canceled at LaGuardia Airport, and 64 were axed at Newark Liberty International Airport. The majority of cancellations in the...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO