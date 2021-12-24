Christmas Eve shopping: Store hours for Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, JCPenney and more
The last-minute shopping countdown has begun.
While many stores had extended hours in the days leading up to Christmas Eve , the majority will close early Friday.
For the second holiday shopping season of the pandemic , retailers started rolling out deals early to spread out demand. This year, consumers were encouraged to also start early because of supply chain constraints.
Those ongoing constraints might be one reason more people will shop in-stores or take advantage of curbside pickup or on-demand delivery.
More people are also off from work. While Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday , many businesses and federal offices are recognizing it as a day off because Christmas falls on a Saturday. The stock market is closed Friday .
To help plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve store hours for department stores and discount retailers. For Christmas Eve grocery store hours, click here .
Christmas Eve store hours 2021
Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
More information: Academy.com
Ace Hardware hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Most open regular hours Friday.
More information: Acehardware.com
Apple Store Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Apple.com/retail
Banana Republic hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day
More information: Bananarepublic.gap.com/stores
Barnes & Noble's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day
More information: Barnesandnoble.com
Bass Pro Shops' Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day
More information: Basspro.com
Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 4 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Bathandbodyworks.com
Bealls Florida Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Beallsflorida.com
Bealls Outlet Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Beallsoutlet.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Vary but most open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Bedbathandbeyond.com
Belk Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.
More information: Belk.com
Best Buy Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside pickup); closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Bestbuy.com
Big Lots' Christmas Eve hours
Big Lots : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day
More information: Biglots.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but clubs will have senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m.; closed Christmas Day
More information: Bjs.com
Boscov’s hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Christmas
More information: Boscovs.com
Burkes Outlet Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Burkesoutlet.com
Burlington Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Burlington.com
buybuy Baby Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Buybuybaby.com
Cabela’s hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day
More information: Cabelas.com
Costco Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: Hours can vary but many clubs open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
More information: Costco.com
CVS Christmas Eve stores hours
Hours: Varies, but many open regular hours Christmas Eve, however, pharmacy hours can vary; most locations open Christmas Day.
More information: Cvs.com
Dick's Sporting Goods' Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Dickssportinggoods.com
Dillard's hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., can vary by mall; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Dillards.com
Dollar General Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores will close 10 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Dollargeneral.com
Dollar Tree Christmas Eve stores hours
Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Dollartree.com
DSW Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas
More information: Dsw.com
Dunham’s Sports hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., mall hours vary; closed Christmas.
More information: Dunhamssports.com
Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Familydollar.com
Five Below Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Fivebelow.com
Fleet Farm Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Fleetfarm.com
Foot Locker Christmas Eve hours
Foot Locker: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Footlocker.com
GameStop Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but many open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Gamestop.com
Gap Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas.
More information: Gap.com
Guitar Center Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.
More information: Guitarcenter.com
Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Hobbylobby.com
Home Depot Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Vary, but many open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.
More information: Homedepot.com
HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.
More information: Homegoods.com
Ikea Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Ikea.com
Instacart hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Delivery from Instacart will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas, "matching most local retailer hours in the majority of markets where Instacart operates," the company told USA TODAY.
More information: Instacart.com/store
JCPenney Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Jcpenney.com
Joann Stores Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Joann.com
Kay Jewelers Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Kay.com
Kirkland's hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Kirklands.com
Kohl's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Kohls.com
Lids hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: https://blog.lids.com/stores
Lowe's Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Lowes.com
Macy's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Macys.com
Marshalls Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Marshalls.com
Menards hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Stores close at 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Menards.com
Michaels Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Michaels.com
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Vary but most open until 6 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Nordstrom.com
Office Depot, OfficeMax hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Officedepot.com
Old Navy Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: Vary, but most stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Oldnavy.gap.com
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Ollies.us
Petco Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Petco.com
PetSmart Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Petsmart.com
REI Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but many close at 6 p.m.; closed Christmas.
More information: Rei.com
Rite-Aid Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Varies Friday; some locations closed Christmas Day.
More information: Riteaid.com
Ross hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Rossstores.com
Sam's Club Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Clubs close at 6 p.m Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Samsclub.com
Shipt Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Delivering until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
More information: Shipt.com
Shoe Carnival Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Shoecarnival.com
Staples Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Staples.com
Target Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Target.com
T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Tjmaxx.tjx.com
Ulta Beauty Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Ulta.com
Vineyard Vines Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but most open until 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Vineyardvines.com
Walgreens Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Friday; open Christmas Day.
More information: Walgreens.com
Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2021
Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; all locations will be closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Walmart.com
World Market Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.
More information: Worldmarket.com
Zales Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
More information: Zales.com
Are banks open Christmas Eve?
If you decide cash is the best gift, many banks, but not all, will be open Friday but expect to find reduced hours. Check with your local branch as hours can vary.
