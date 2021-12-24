Christmas Eve shopping: Store hours for Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, JCPenney and more

The last-minute shopping countdown has begun.

While many stores had extended hours in the days leading up to Christmas Eve , the majority will close early Friday.

For the second holiday shopping season of the pandemic , retailers started rolling out deals early to spread out demand. This year, consumers were encouraged to also start early because of supply chain constraints.

Those ongoing constraints might be one reason more people will shop in-stores or take advantage of curbside pickup or on-demand delivery.

More people are also off from work. While Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday , many businesses and federal offices are recognizing it as a day off because Christmas falls on a Saturday. The stock market is closed Friday .

To help plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve store hours for department stores and discount retailers. For Christmas Eve grocery store hours, click here .

Christmas Eve store hours 2021

Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

More information: Academy.com

Ace Hardware hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most open regular hours Friday.

More information: Acehardware.com

Apple Store Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Apple.com/retail

Banana Republic hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day

More information: Bananarepublic.gap.com/stores

Barnes & Noble's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day

More information: Barnesandnoble.com

Bass Pro Shops' Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day

More information: Basspro.com

Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 4 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Bathandbodyworks.com

Bealls Florida Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Beallsflorida.com

Bealls Outlet Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Beallsoutlet.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary but most open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Bedbathandbeyond.com

Belk Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

More information: Belk.com

Best Buy Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside pickup); closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Bestbuy.com

Big Lots' Christmas Eve hours

Big Lots : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day

More information: Biglots.com

BJ's Wholesale Club Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but clubs will have senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m.; closed Christmas Day

More information: Bjs.com

Boscov’s hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Christmas

More information: Boscovs.com

Burkes Outlet Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Burkesoutlet.com

Burlington Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Burlington.com

buybuy Baby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Buybuybaby.com

Cabela’s hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day

More information: Cabelas.com

Costco Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: Hours can vary but many clubs open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

More information: Costco.com

CVS Christmas Eve stores hours

Hours: Varies, but many open regular hours Christmas Eve, however, pharmacy hours can vary; most locations open Christmas Day.

More information: Cvs.com

Dick's Sporting Goods' Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Dickssportinggoods.com

Dillard's hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., can vary by mall; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Dillards.com

Dollar General Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores will close 10 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Dollargeneral.com

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve stores hours

Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Dollartree.com

DSW Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas

More information: Dsw.com

Dunham’s Sports hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., mall hours vary; closed Christmas.

More information: Dunhamssports.com

Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Familydollar.com

Five Below Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Fivebelow.com

Fleet Farm Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Fleetfarm.com

Foot Locker Christmas Eve hours

Foot Locker: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Footlocker.com

GameStop Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but many open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Gamestop.com

Gap Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas.

More information: Gap.com

Guitar Center Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

More information: Guitarcenter.com

Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Hobbylobby.com

Home Depot Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Vary, but many open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

More information: Homedepot.com

HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

More information: Homegoods.com

Ikea Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Ikea.com

Instacart hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Delivery from Instacart will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas, "matching most local retailer hours in the majority of markets where Instacart operates," the company told USA TODAY.

More information: Instacart.com/store

JCPenney Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Jcpenney.com

Joann Stores Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Joann.com

Kay Jewelers Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Kay.com

Kirkland's hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Kirklands.com

Kohl's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Kohls.com

Lids hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: https://blog.lids.com/stores

Lowe's Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Lowes.com

Macy's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Macys.com

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Marshalls.com

Menards hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Stores close at 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Menards.com

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Michaels.com

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Vary but most open until 6 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Nordstrom.com

Office Depot, OfficeMax hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Officedepot.com

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: Vary, but most stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Oldnavy.gap.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Ollies.us

Petco Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Petco.com

PetSmart Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Petsmart.com

REI Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but many close at 6 p.m.; closed Christmas.

More information: Rei.com

Rite-Aid Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Varies Friday; some locations closed Christmas Day.

More information: Riteaid.com

►Rite Aid store closings: Rite Aid to close 63 stores over the next several months

Ross hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Rossstores.com

Sam's Club Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Clubs close at 6 p.m Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Samsclub.com

Shipt Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Delivering until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

More information: Shipt.com

Shoe Carnival Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Shoecarnival.com

Staples Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Staples.com

Target Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Target.com

T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Tjmaxx.tjx.com

Ulta Beauty Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Ulta.com

Vineyard Vines Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most open until 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Vineyardvines.com

Walgreens Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Friday; open Christmas Day.

More information: Walgreens.com

Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2021

Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; all locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Walmart.com

World Market Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

More information: Worldmarket.com

Zales Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

More information: Zales.com

Are banks open Christmas Eve?

If you decide cash is the best gift, many banks, but not all, will be open Friday but expect to find reduced hours. Check with your local branch as hours can vary.

