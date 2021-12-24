ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Nordstrom has marked down some of their best things to wrap up 2022—shop our picks

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y54uZ_0dV5HIOe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GreVs_0dV5HIOe00
Save on clothing (including athleisure favorites) fitness equipment, home goods and everything else you need for 2022 at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale. Zella/Hyperice/Zella/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the New Year a week away, it’s a great time to get eye-popping deals on clothing, shoes, household items and more as retailers make space for new arrivals for 2022. To kick off 2022 right, Nordstrom is having their half-yearly sale . Whether you're looking for women’s sweaters , throw blankets , kitchen items or anything else, there's something at this sale for you.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone .Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, shop Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale to get markdowns on women’s clothing , men’s clothing and home goods . Need a good place to start? Try the Free People Peaches Tunic , marked down from $148 to $88.80 (a $59.20 savings)—the oversized fit and cozy knit feel is perfect for this chilly weather while still keeping your look fashionable. Accessories more your speed? The Ted Baker London Spiner Messenger Bag is marked down from $129 to $69.97, a $59.03 savings—and we think it will be a sleek addition to your winter wardrobe. A versatile crossbody bag, it can store all of your essentials in one place and keep you hands free all throughout the day with its adjustable strap.

There are more deals from the Half-Yearly sale to shop below—just don't wait, since these deals are going fast.

The best deals to shop from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PSbC_0dV5HIOe00
Shop markdowns from brands including Spanx, UGG, Madewell and more. Treasure & Bond/Reviewed

Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7eyu_0dV5HIOe00
Stylish jackets like this one from The North Face are on sale now. The North Face/Reviewed

Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFLZ1_0dV5HIOe00
Get this Viking kettle and top finds at great prices from Le Creuset, Staub and more. Reviewed

Shop the Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom has marked down some of their best things to wrap up 2022—shop our picks

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Now! 7 Favorite Deals Over 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s go! You’ve finally finished up your holiday shopping, but that doesn’t mean you’ve added your last item to cart this year. In fact, it means one of the biggest sales of the year has just begun. That’s right — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is back! It starts today and goes through January 2, 2022!
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Dozens of Nike Sneakers Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $30

If there's one athletic brand that's instantly recognizable and universally loved, it's Nike. The sportswear giant has led the charge with functional, durable, and stylish athletic gear since the '60s, all marked with that iconic swoosh. Everyone from Olympic athletes to A-list actresses to average Joes have relied on Nike to deliver comfortable running shoes, sweat-wicking workout wear, and convenient gym bags for decades. And right now, you can snag all of those tried and true products for less at Nordstrom Rack.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Fitness Equipment#Flipboard#Ugg#Treasure Bond Reviewed#Bp
WRAL News

Macy's Sale up to 70% off: Blankets, jewelry, shoes, handbags, clothing, kitchen, fragrance, beauty, food gifts

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new sale with great buys on blankets and throws, jewelry and watches, women's shoes, coats, men's sweaters, handbags and wallets, fragrance and beauty gift sets, kitchen small appliances and cookware, gourmet food gifts and chocolates and more!
SHOPPING
People

Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That ViralHair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend

It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Winter Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Save Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Boots and More

We're all in holiday gift-shopping mode looking for the best discounts on any and everything. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is pretty reliable for discounts on everything from clothes and shoes to wear for the colder seasons and outfits for returning to the office to gifts for everyone on your list! The retailer is offering up to 50% off fresh winter boot styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on winter wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more -- just in time for Christmas.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

UGG Boots and Slippers are 40% Off on Amazon Right Now: Shop the Celeb-Loved Pairs

With winter headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are also a wintertime staple. The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. One celeb-approved pair in particular, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, normally go for $110, but right now you can shop them for just $66. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and if you're shopping for a holiday gift, Amazon has put plans in place to deliver gifts on time, despite expected shipping delays from other retailers.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Turtleneck Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's Currently on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Let's be honest — when it comes to crafting outfits in the winter, all you're likely worried about is staying warm. That's why just about everyone loves sweaters so much. Not only is wearing a soft, oversized sweater more or less like wearing a cozy blanket, but throw one on with a pair of jeans, and suddenly you have a stylish outfit that looks as good as it feels. Whether your sweater collection could use an upgrade, or you're just constantly on the hunt for a good deal (us, too), you're in luck. Amazon's number one best-selling Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater is on sale right now for up to 25 percent off, and shoppers love it so much, they're purchasing multiple.
SHOPPING
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL
WWD

Sephora’s Perfume Sale Is Here Just In Time for Last-Minute Holiday Gift Shopping

Click here to read the full article. If you somehow missed Sephora’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you have another opportunity to save big on the best perfumes during the Sephora Fragrance Sale. The fragrances you can purchase during the savings extravaganza include top-rated fragrance gift sets, colognes to gift the men in your life, and perfume oils, including those who have been heralded by fragrance experts.  Just in time for any last-minute holiday gift shopping needs, Sephora’s Fragrance sale is here to bless all of us with 20% off full-size fragrances at the leading beauty retailer. Already purchased...
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

The Best End-of-Year Sales to Shop in Time for Christmas: Macy's, Nordstrom, Dyson and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, you'll definitely want to get a move on with it. Between the looming shipping deadlines that are approaching (or are already here) and other COVID restrictions, holiday shopping is even more complicated this year. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process -- and score on gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas Eve.
SHOPPING
In Style

The Amazon Leggings With Over 48,000 Perfect Ratings Just Went on Sale

If you're anything like us, it takes an insane amount of willpower not to live in leggings the second cold weather hits. In our defense, there really is no reason to change — leggings are one of the few pieces of clothing that can go from a morning workout to the grocery store to dinner with friends without looking out of place. While you can certainly wear a pair of leggings to both a sweat sesh and a coffee date, you shouldn't necessarily wear the same pair; it's smart to keep a few different options in your closet to stay cozy (and fresh) throughout the winter months.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy