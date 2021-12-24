Nordstrom has marked down some of their best things to wrap up 2022—shop our picks
With the New Year a week away, it’s a great time to get eye-popping deals on clothing, shoes, household items and more as retailers make space for new arrivals for 2022. To kick off 2022 right, Nordstrom is having their half-yearly sale . Whether you're looking for women’s sweaters , throw blankets , kitchen items or anything else, there's something at this sale for you.
For a limited time, shop Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale to get markdowns on women’s clothing , men’s clothing and home goods . Need a good place to start? Try the Free People Peaches Tunic , marked down from $148 to $88.80 (a $59.20 savings)—the oversized fit and cozy knit feel is perfect for this chilly weather while still keeping your look fashionable. Accessories more your speed? The Ted Baker London Spiner Messenger Bag is marked down from $129 to $69.97, a $59.03 savings—and we think it will be a sleek addition to your winter wardrobe. A versatile crossbody bag, it can store all of your essentials in one place and keep you hands free all throughout the day with its adjustable strap.
There are more deals from the Half-Yearly sale to shop below—just don't wait, since these deals are going fast.
The best deals to shop from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
Women
- Get the Open Edit Initial Layered Necklace for $23.20 (Save $5.80)
- Get the BP. High Waist Ankle Mom Jeans for $36 (Save $9)
- Get the BP. Mock Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Rib Sweater Dress for $39.20 (Save $9.80)
- Get the Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
- Get the Treasure & Bond Sweatshirt Midi Dress for $52 (Save $13)
- Get the Madewell Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater for $58.80 (Save $39.20)
- Get the Ugg Disco Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper from $59.95 (Save $35.05 to $40.05)
- Get the Nordstrom Frosted Plush Robe for $63.20 (Save $15.80)
- Get the Free People Marlie Pullover for $64.80 (Save $43.20)
- Get the Ugg Fluffette Slippers for $69.90 (Save $20.05)
- Get the Toms Raven Water Resistant Wedge Ankle Boot for $84.47 (Save $45.48)
- Get the Free People Peaches Tunic for $88.80 (Save $59.20)
- Get the Timberland Kinsley 6-Inch Waterproof Boot for $91 (Save $39)
- Get the Nordstrom Diamond Quilted Puffer Coat for $109.90 (Save $89.10)
- Get the Treasure & Bond Color Block Long Puffer Coat for $159.20 (Save $39.80)
Men
- Get the Nike Dri-Fit Flex 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs for $30 (Save $10)
- Get the Zella Men’s Core Stretch Woven Shorts for $39.20 (Save $9.80)
- Get the Nordstrom Distressed Leather Belt for $39.20 (Save $9.80)
- Get the Nordstrom Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $39.60 (Save $9.90)
- Get the Champion Reverse Weave Logo Hoodie for $48.75 (Save $16.25)
- Get the Kappa Men’s 222 Banda Carambie Track Jacket for $54 (Save $36)
- Get the BP. Quilt Lined Shirt Jacket for $60 (Save $15)
- Get the Ted Baker London Spiner Messenger Bag for $69.97 (Save $59.03)
- Get the BP. Corduroy Puffer Jacket for $71.20 (Save $17.80)
- Get the Bonobos The WFHQ Pants for $71.40 (Save $47.60)
- Get the Robert Barakett Sutterburn V-Neck Sweater for $75 (Save $50)
- Get the Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot for $99.90 (Save $40.10)
- Get the Boss Genius Slim Fit Flat Front Dress Pants for $106.80 (Save $71.20)
- Get The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket for $118.30 (Save $50.70)
- Get the Open Edit Topcoat for $119.20 (Save $29.80)
Home
- Get the Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel for $23.20 (Save $5.80)
- Get the Cheeky Weekday Leisure Candle for $28.80 (Save $9.20)
- Get the Nordstrom Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Throw Blanket for $39.20 (Save $9.80)
- Get the Nordstrom at Home Medium Wood Serving Bowl for $44 (Save $11)
- Get the Nordstrom Seed Stitch Jersey Rope Throw Blanket for $79.20 (Save $19.80)
- Get the Viking 2.5-Quart Stainless Steel Kettle for $79.99 (Save $50.01)
- Get the CooluliOO Vibe 15 Liter Thermoelectric Whiteboard Mini Fridge and Warmer for $80 (Save $20)
- Get the Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Fitness Massage Ball for $84 (Save $15)
- Get the Viking Carbon Steel Frying Pans, Set of 2 for $89.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Hestan ProBond Nonstick Open Skillet for $99.95 (Save $60.05)
- Get the Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140)
- Get the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse for $180 (Save $120)
- Get the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set for $199.99 (Save $130)
- Get the All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert for $199.99 (Save $100.01)
