ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman ejected from BMW in Northeast Philadelphia fatal crash: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfGD9_0dV5FcUy00

A woman was killed in a crash that closed Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia for hours.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say a 56-year-old woman driving a BMW convertible came into contact with a Porsche that was traveling in the same direction.

The BMW hit a jersey barrier and flipped over.

Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle and discovered a hundred feet away.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

It is not known if speed was a factor.

MORE TOP STORIES:

The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Northeast Philadelphia#Police#Traffic Accident#Community#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy