Woman ejected from BMW in Northeast Philadelphia fatal crash: Police
A woman was killed in a crash that closed Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia for hours. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say a 56-year-old woman driving a BMW convertible came into contact with a Porsche that was traveling in the same direction. The BMW hit a jersey barrier and flipped over. Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle and discovered a hundred feet away. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. It is not known if speed was a factor.
