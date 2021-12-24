Woman ejected from BMW in Northeast Philadelphia fatal crash: Police

A woman was killed in a crash that closed Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia for hours.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say a 56-year-old woman driving a BMW convertible came into contact with a Porsche that was traveling in the same direction.

The BMW hit a jersey barrier and flipped over.

Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle and discovered a hundred feet away.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

It is not known if speed was a factor.