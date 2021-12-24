ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after she wandered away from her home in Rye.

Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked with Rye Fire and Beaulah Fire to find the missing child. The search was also aided by Flight for Life.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl was found in a bush two miles from her family's remote home after more than an hour of searching.

Deputies say the girl had only minor scratches.

" This is a parent's worst nightmare, said David Lucero with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. "Having kids myself, missing three-year-old. We-- the sheriff's office brought all resources up there."

Members of the community also joined in the search. The sheriff's office says the help of neighbors was integral to finding the girl safely.

