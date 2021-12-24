ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garoppolo’s errant passes, defense’s woes costly in 49ers’ 20-17 loss to Titans

By CAM INMAN
Merced Sun-Star
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It didn’t take long Thursday night for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw away his and the 49ers’ upbeat holiday spirit. That said, Garoppolo rallied. The 49ers defense did not. After squandering a 10-0 halftime lead and eventually pulling even at 17, the 49ers caved...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless breaks down what Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Titans shows about the 49ers' QB I UNDISPUTED

With all eyes on them in a national TV spotlight, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point halftime lead as the Tennessee Titans escaped with a 20-17 win. Garoppolo threw one of his two picks in the second half and also had a turnover on downs late in the third quarter as San Francisco's playoffs hopes may now be in danger. Skip Bayless discusses how much faith he lost in them after Jimmy G's second half performance.
NFL
Mercury News

McDonald: Garoppolo’s play vs. Titans shows exactly why 49ers drafted Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo looked as efficient as ever on the first drive Thursday night and engineered a game-tying 96-yard march on his last one. In between those possessions in a 20-17 road loss to the Tennessee Titans, it was as if Garoppolo was going out of his way to demonstrate why the 49ers traded up to select Trey Lance with the third pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
A. J. Brown
AOL Corp

49ers can't overcome Jimmy Garoppolo's mistakes, as Titans steal a win

Jimmy Garoppolo tried to drag the San Francisco 49ers back to a win on Thursday night. Too bad it was his mistakes that put them in a hole. The 49ers experienced the best and worst of Jimmy Garoppolo, all in one evening. Garoppolo helped the 49ers get off to a fast start, made some crucial mistakes that gave momentum of the game back to the Tennessee Titans, then had a clutch late drive that tied the game with 2:20 left.
NFL
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#Texans#American Football#Afc South#Nfc#Arden Key
blackchronicle.com

Twitter reacts after 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo struggles vs. Titans: ‘No one to blame but himself for this loss’

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled immensely in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. While he did finish with 322 yards passing and a touchdown, Garoppolo threw two costly interceptions, nearly tossed two more picks and missed an open teammate for a touchdown. His first interception came with San Francisco in the red zone, as Garoppolo forced a pass to George Kittle that had no chance of reaching the tight end.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
SF

Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans

San Francisco had all the potential to make noise in the "Music City," but mistakes ultimately led the 49ers to fall to an injury-ridden Tennessee Titans team. After a late score in the fourth quarter, a last-minute field goal by the Titans closed the door on any potential comeback for the 49ers. Turnovers and penalties ultimately dictated Thursday night's game as San Francisco dropped their season record to 8-7. Here are a few takeaways from the 20-17 loss.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers disappointing 20-17 loss to the Titans

Quarterback: D- Things were looking good for Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ first drive, but things quickly fell apart. The Niners drove deep into Titans territory and squandered an opportunity at points when Garoppolo threw an interception in the endzone. The 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive when Garoppolo missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk that could have resulted in a touchdown.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers’ game grades vs. Titans: Struggles by Jimmy Garoppolo, secondary prove costly

This is the kind of game that keeps those “why not play Trey Lance?” fires burning. Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards — but 159 of that was to “did you see that?” wide receiver Deebo Samuel (nine catches). When the ball wasn’t in Samuel’s hands, Garoppolo wavered between poor and bad. An end-zone interception cost the 49ers at least three points and overshooting a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk scuttled four more (the 49ers got a field goal at the end of that drive). Late in the third quarter, after the Titans had rallied to tie the game 10-10, Garoppolo threw wide of Brandon Aiyuk, who — had the pass been completed — could have turned upfield and converted a 4th-and-6 from the Titans’ 40.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 17, Titans 20: Grades

NASHVILLE -- Uh oh. The 49ers just lost another game they should have won. This time, they lost 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans, who had lost three of their previous four games and had not scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters coming into this game. And the Titans were terrible against the 49ers. But the 49ers were worse, and now they're 8-7, clinging desperately to a Wild Card spot.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy