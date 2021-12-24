ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Top 8 Games I Didn’t Play in 2021

By Marc Morrison
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week I’m here to talk about 2021 games, specifically games I didn’t actually play in 2021. This is a list of games that I wanted to play, or I “should have” played but didn’t, for one reason or another. Most of...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Ubisoft Explains Why Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Isn’t Being Sold as a Standalone Game

One of the first thoughts I had when I saw the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok reveal was that Ubisoft missed out on a great opportunity to reach out to new players by not offering the content as a standalone experience. Considering the size of the expansion, it might as well have been a game on its own. But Ubisoft insists Dawn of Ragnarok is very much a part of Valhalla and claims that it’s important for all of the game’s content to remain “connected.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Halo Infinite#World Game#B4b#Inscryption#Hand Of Fate
firstsportz.com

Why Did Pokimane get emotional on stream playing a new game?

Pokimane got emotional on stream recently while playing a game. She is a well-known Youtuber, a Streamer of games like League of legends, Fornite, and Valorant, and a member of OfflineTV. The world-famous streamer played a game recently and during which she broke into tears which received a different array of reactions from the gaming community. So what exactly happened in Pokimane’s stream that caused her to get so emotional?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Terrible Games You Probably Didn’t Even Care To Finish

Game development is a pretty daunting task. It requires extensive labour and creative prowess over a long period of time. With the number of people in development teams ranging in the hundreds, it’s understandable that there are many moving parts to a game. If one breaks, it could derail the whole project. Sometimes, despite getting all things right on a technical level – things just don’t click. Either way, this results in a bad game, that most likely critics and gamers wouldn’t be willing to spend their time on. There has been no shortage of such games in the medium, and on that note – here are 15 such games that are so bad that you probably didn’t even care to finish them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The five most disappointing games of 2021

This story is part of Gamepur’s Best of 2021 round-up. 2021 has not been without its challenges, but the gaming industry has risen to the occasion and produced some of the most beloved new games in ages. This list, however, is not about those titles. This list is about the games that raised the expectations of fans to dizzying heights, only to dash their hopes on the jagged rocks of reality. Whether it was down to bugs, a convoluted story, or just a fundamental misunderstanding of their audience, here are the most disappointing games to hit the market in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2021

2021 was an odd year for video games, with more delays than Apocalypse Now and plenty of controversy, but there were still a lot of excellent titles released this year. Across all three first-party companies as well as other AAA publishers and indie studios, we saw game developers adapt to remote working environments and deliver tremendous experiences. They include returning favorites, innovative small-scale narrative games, and a whole lot of time looping. Seriously, there are three different games with time-loop mechanics in our top 10 alone!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
TechRadar

Got a new M1 Mac? Here's five great games to play on Parallels Desktop

Since Parallels Desktop 17 was released earlier this year, we’ve been inspired to try out many games on Apple’s M1 Macs in how they run through virtualization. With many tests impressing us so far, such as Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes running at full speed in 1440p on high settings, we’re still testing more games from other storefronts to see how far these Macs will go.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Top 15 Games Like Fortnite With and Without Building

Fortnite is still fresh in our memory. The 2017 game has gathered massive success on multiple platforms. However, it’s no longer available on the Apple Store. That’s one of the reasons why you may be looking for other games like Fortnite. There’s another simpler reason: are you bored? You may be looking for that arena PvP experience outside Fortnite, so a game with a different tone or mechanics would suit your tastes.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles

2021 is almost over, so there’s not a lot of things to look forward to in terms of releases. The good news is there’s really no need for us to look for new games this December as there will still be a lot of new releases coming out next year. Chief among these are some amazing PC games that will be coming out next year. In this article, we look at the top 10 upcoming PC games that will not be coming out on consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Just got a PS5? Play these 5 games first

If you're reading this article then you've likely just got your hands on a coveted PlayStation 5: congratulations! Next comes the hard part (yes, even harder than getting your hands on the damn thing): picking which PS5 games you want to play first. Fortunately, with the PS5 having now been...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Anticipated indie game ‘Little Devil Inside’ seems set for late 2022 release

The long-in-development indie game Little Devil Inside seems to have slipped further down the release schedules, with the game now set to launch late next year. Although developer Neostream Interactive hasn’t publicly announced a firm date, a snippet of the game can be seen in a new PlayStation post on Instagram (as spotted by Eurogamer). Squint, and you’ll see that the small print below the title has the title down as “releasing winter 2022”.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The GAMINGbible Readers’ Game Of The Year Is ‘Halo Infinite’

Every year on GAMINGbible, we like to ask you lot, our readers, for your favourite new video game come the whole ‘best of’ season. Which is where we find ourselves right now, again. Like clockwork, this. The GAMINGbible staff top 40 of 2021 is topped by… Well, that’s a spoiler, so click here to see for yourself. But once again, the game you have decided is the best of the year is a different title completely. Last year, our readers’ game of the year was the PlayStation-exclusive The Last of Us Part II. For 2021, however, you’ve gone green.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Vampyr’ is the next game to go free on the Epic Games Store

Vampyr, the action RPG from Dontnod Entertainment, is the next game to be made free on the Epic Games Store. Starting today (December 23), PC players will be able to get their hands on the 2018 title for free on the Epic Games Store. The deal will end on December 24 at 4 PM GMT / 8 AM PT and will then return to its original retail price of £34.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

These are the 5 Oculus Quest 2 games to play first (and 5 to play after)

That's where we're hoping we can help. We've chosen five games that feature unique experiences tailor-made for VR. Each of them also makes it easy for first-time VR players to quickly jump in and enjoy the action without needing to get adjusted to virtual movement. We made sure to select a variety of games that will hopefully pique your interest, including different gameplay styles and themes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

8 great games for your new 2021 PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020, but it’s still incredibly hard to get. The chip shortage has rendered it nearly impossible to log onto your favorite retailer’s site and order one. In other words, among the no-doubt massive amount of people who want a PS5, very few are actually able to get one these days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of 2016's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were recently updated with a variety of new games, and one of these new games is one of 2016's best games. Across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play one of 2016's best games. In 2016, gamers were treated to a wide range of great games, including Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Inside, Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Pokemon Go, DOOM, Rez Infinite, Owlboy, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, and Firewatch, the latter of which is now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, we don't know how long Firewatch will be available with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and we don't anticipate this changing. What we do know is that it's a limited-time ordeal.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy