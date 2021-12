EDITOR: I'm on the Democrats’ side. Really. But it is fatiguing to see 50 emails every morning. “Do I approve of Mitch McConnell?” If I don't, will he leave?. And the endless petitions. I can't tell if I've signed them or not. Is anyone counting? Is there a penalty for signing them twice? “Tell the Attorney General to arrest Donald Trump.” Don't people think it through? The attorney general is gathering evidence, and if he has enough evidence, he will act within the law. He can't arrest anyone just because we ask him to.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO