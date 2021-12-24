The retail sector needs to know when and not if it will be hacked

In the U.S., 2021 has been a record-shattering year for entrepreneurship. The number of entrepreneurs has soared as people seek out new jobs and more fulfillment in their careers and in their lives. Crunchbase reports that venture capital funding went through the roof in the first half of the year, with more than $288 billion invested globally, surpassing the already unprecedented second half of 2020 by nearly $110 billion. This is good news for most entrepreneurs who have traditionally dipped into their own savings to get their business up and running or have raised money using their network of friends and family, both of which can be limiting and incredibly risky. The average small business requires about $10,000 in startup capital, according to the Wells Fargo Small Business Index, but in reality most start out with less than $5,000—meaning that personal networks aren’t enough and additional capital is necessary.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO