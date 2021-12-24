ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The retail sector needs to know when and not if it will be hacked

By Saket Modi, CEO, Safe Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, major chains like Target and Walmart closed on Thanksgiving, which resulted in a 90.4 percent dip in visits to brick-and-mortar stores when compared to 2019. This change signals how digital and online purchases of goods (and services) are clearly preferred, especially as the Omicron coronavirus variant becomes a looming...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

5 Things Companies Need to Know When Developing a Business App

It's 2022, and there are still companies without an online presence. If you're trying to dominate the market, owning a website is no longer enough. You need to have an app that will solve your customers' problems, stand out from the competitors, and help brand awareness. Check this link to learn more about this.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

Innovating to meet the needs of the retail deskless worker

Arron Lock, Retail Industry Lead, Global Industries Group, VMware EMEA. How, and more specifically, where we work, is once again the subject of national scrutiny. The new Omicron variant of Covid has increased calls for working remotely as a precautionary measure but when it comes to workplace location, we’re a long way from where we were in 2019 – no pun intended.
RETAIL
New Haven Register

5 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know When Raising Capital

In the U.S., 2021 has been a record-shattering year for entrepreneurship. The number of entrepreneurs has soared as people seek out new jobs and more fulfillment in their careers and in their lives. Crunchbase reports that venture capital funding went through the roof in the first half of the year, with more than $288 billion invested globally, surpassing the already unprecedented second half of 2020 by nearly $110 billion. This is good news for most entrepreneurs who have traditionally dipped into their own savings to get their business up and running or have raised money using their network of friends and family, both of which can be limiting and incredibly risky. The average small business requires about $10,000 in startup capital, according to the Wells Fargo Small Business Index, but in reality most start out with less than $5,000—meaning that personal networks aren’t enough and additional capital is necessary.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Computer Security#Cloud Computing#Information Security#Target#Omicron
Inc.com

How Traditional Retailers Will Fight Back in 2022

The verdict is in: experts say retail is going to change in a big way in 2022. Consumers' shopping habits have changed over the past two years thanks in large part to the pandemic. E-commerce companies--namely Amazon--have benefited massively, leaving many traditional retailers in their dust. But 2022 will be...
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

Retail Property Sector Poised for Significant Activity Through 2022

The retail sector continues to experience bullish investors as it has proven to be a strong asset class overall. While in 2020 many investors as well as the greater real estate and retail community thought Covid may have squelched the sector for good, the perceived risk in retail investment properties has steadily been diminishing from where it was 12 to 18 months ago. In fact, year-to-date, sale activity for retail properties with prices greater than $10 million in the Western U.S. has been $5.5 billion, with 27% or nearly $1.5 billion of that in the months of September and October combined.
RETAIL
Forbes

A 30,000-Foot View Of Retail Banking From Google Cloud

Zac Maufe, head of global banking solutions for Google Cloud, knows the biggest obstacle keeping American banks from moving to cloud — inertia. It comes partly as a result of being early movers. “Financial services were early adopters going back to the 70s and 80s, and at that time...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

Can a VPN be tracked or hacked? Everything you need to know

Digital privacy and protection are some of most individuals’ biggest concerns when online. Everyone’s heard of those internet horror stories where hackers retrieve important details and steal an individual’s identity or max out their credit cards. While the population has become digitally native and more educated on online protection, there are new challenges that must be tackled constantly. Being tracked or hacked could be an abstract concept to some, as they may not feel the effects of an attack. Unlike the example of your personal identity and credit card information being stolen, the bigger threat is online platforms selling and using your personal data without your permission, as it’s rampant on most websites.
TECHNOLOGY
Essence

This Accelerator Program is Empowering Small Black Business Owners to Become Their Own Chief Technology Officers

Some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies. If you’ve ever wondered who’s in charge of making sure a company stays technologically savvy, there’s probably a Chief Technology Officer working behind the scenes. Unfortunately, some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies.
SMALL BUSINESS
Footwear News

Nordstrom, Target and Dick’s CEOs Ask Congress for Help Amid Retail Crime Surge

In a letter to Congressional leadership on Thursday, the CEOs of 20 leading retailers across the U.S. expressed urgent concern over the growing impact of organized retail crime. The signatories, which included the heads of Nordstrom, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker, implored lawmakers to pass the “INFORM Consumers Act,” legislation that will modernize consumer protection laws to safeguard families and communities from the sale of illicit products. “While we constantly invest in people, policies, and innovative technology to deter theft, criminals are capitalizing on the anonymity of the Internet and the failure of certain marketplaces to verify their sellers. This trend...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy