Album Stream: Nas & Hit-Boy – Magic

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Hours before gifts are under wrapped, Hit-Boy and Nas have delivered an early gift. The talented duo has put together a nine-track project called Magic with contributions from DJ...

Related
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Blames Kanye West For Lil Yachty & Stunna 4 Vegas Song Disrespect

Soulja Boy doesn’t want any rappers to hit him up for features anymore. On Monday (November 29), the 31-year-old took to Instagram Live and targeted Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas, who he says cut his verses from their latest singles. “That’s three songs,” Soulja Boy exclaimed. “Kanye...
MUSIC
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan perform ‘Outlawz’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a live rendition of their collaborative track, ‘Outlawz’. The cut is lifted from Ross’ latest album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which arrived just days before his appearance on the NBC show. Also featuring rapper 21 Savage – who didn’t join them for the studio performance – ‘Outlawz’ was released as a single back in November.
MUSIC
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre Announces New Album ‘Casablanco’ with Marsha Ambrosius

It definitely looks like Dr. Dre is back active again like never before. Yesterday, Dre took to Instagram to preview a collaboration between him and Anderson .Paak that will appear in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. Rockstar Games announced that we’d get “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the West Coast legend which obviously have us excited.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says He's Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album

The imprint that 50 Cent left on the rap game in a short amount of time is truly unmatched. He shifted hip-hop entirely when he emerged with his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin'then did astronomical numbers with his sophomore release, The Massacre. Now, the quality of music might not be at the same standard as it was in the early 2000s. Still, Fif's contribution and efforts in hip-hop deserve to be celebrated more frequently.
MUSIC
97.5 NOW FM

New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
MUSIC
#Grammy Awards#Magic
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Doja Cat Says She Wants To Record a Pop and Hip-Hop Double Album

Doja Cat has revealed that she wants to make a double album with hip-hop and pop music sides. On an Instagram Live late Friday evening, the singer outlined what the potential future project would look like. One side of the project would consist of seven songs in her typical pop-rap...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Includes 6 New Tracks To GTA, Collabs With Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg & More

Not only has Dr. Dre appeared as a character on Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, but the West Coast icon has added six new tracks to the game. Last week, previews of songs began to surface including a brand new collaboration with Eminem, but fans were unsure where these would land. Rolling Stone caught up with DJ Pooh, the veteran producer responsible for hits like "New York, New York" by Tha Dogg Pound, and he explained how he was able to convince Dre to add his talents to the GTA universe.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

Nas Gifting Fans With Surprise Album ‘Magic’ Ahead of Christmas

Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas. The legendary rapper took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 23) to announce the details of his forthcoming album, Magic, which is scheduled to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve through Mass Appeal Records. “MAGIC is in...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Pink Floyd surprise-release 12 live albums to streaming services

Pink Floyd have quietly released an even dozen live albums to streaming services. Covering the period of 1970-1972 – just before the band released their star-making 1973 blockbuster LP, Dark Side of the Moon – the albums were released without fanfare, and all feature similar covers. Notably, one...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Strick and A$AP Rocky Debut ‘For Sale’ Video Featuring Cameos by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, NAV, More (EXCLUSIVE)

As 2021 comes to a close, Young Stoner Life Records artist Strick has squeezed in a new video for the single “For Sale” featuring A$AP Rocky. The track comes from his latest album, “Strick Land,” which arrived on Nov. 5 with features from YSL Records founder Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, NAV and Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee, among others.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Looking Back, Nas Admits He'd Make Changes To His Albums

For more than two decades, Nas has dropped unforgettable classics, but in retrospect, he admits there are a few things he would change. In a recent interview with i-D Magazine, the rap veteran was asked if he would redo any of his albums if given the chance. The answer was, yes. Out of 18 projects since his 1994 Illmatic debut, he confesses that he would make changes to both I Am... and Nastradamus. "I don't even know what's on those albums. I could probably remember two songs for each album," he responded.
MUSIC
