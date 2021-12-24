Newport News Police find man with gunshot wound, victim dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 21, 2021. A man was killed Thursday night after being shot in Newport News....www.13newsnow.com
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 21, 2021. A man was killed Thursday night after being shot in Newport News....www.13newsnow.com
This is so damn sad that a family has to go through this pain during the holidays and saddened me that no one never knows anything or not talking 😡
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2