Newport News, VA

Newport News Police find man with gunshot wound, victim dies from injuries

13News Now
13News Now
 2 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 21, 2021. A man was killed Thursday night after being shot in Newport News....

Comments / 2

Sharon Ballard
2d ago

This is so damn sad that a family has to go through this pain during the holidays and saddened me that no one never knows anything or not talking 😡

