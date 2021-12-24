ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of the Air Force Processes Religious Accommodations Requests for COVID-19 Vaccine

spacecoastdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(U.S. SPACE FORCE) – The Department of the Air Force is processing a number of Religious Accommodation Requests for the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 10,000 requests from across the Total Force have been received, of which approximately 2,100 have been disapproved due to military readiness considerations. Each request...

The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Us Air Force#U S Space Force#The Total Force#The Air Force Surgeon#Majcom#Fldcom
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Air Force discharges 27 troops for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told CNN on Monday, making these likely the first troops to be removed from the military for failure to obey the vaccine mandate. They were involuntarily separated for failing to follow the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Valley News

Blatant Religious Discrimination’: US Military Approves Zero Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandate

Dec 22, 2021 Zachary Stieber COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadlines have come and gone, but the U.S. military has still not approved a single religious exemption. Lawyers representing troops seeking exemptions say the military is violating the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and are urging courts to intervene. “It’s now the point where I think we can call it what it is. It appears to be blatant religious discrimination when the military has now conceded, both publicly and in court filings I should say, that they have approved multiple numerous medical and administrative exemptions but yet they have refused to approve any religious accommodations,” Mike Berry, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, told The Epoch Times.
HEALTH
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spacecoastdaily.com

COVID-19: Monoclonal Treatment Site Adjusts Operations to Appointment Only Starting Wednesday

Appointments for monoclonal therapy can be made HERE. BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Beginning Wednesday, December 22, appointments will be required for individuals seeking COVID-19 monoclonal treatment therapy available at Rockledge City Center. As a reminder, treatments are available only to those who are COVID-19 positive and show proof of a COVID-positive test result.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Springfield News Sun

Air Force denies 2,100 vaccine exemption requests

The service received more than 10,000 requests to be exempt from the vaccine requirement. The Air Force said Wednesday it has denied about 2,100 requests to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine for considerations of military readiness. The Air Force has received more than 10,000 requests from across what it calls the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTRF- 7News

U.S. military has granted 0 religious exemptions for COVID vaccines

More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated. The services, urgently trying to keep the coronavirus pandemic […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Air Force reviewing nearly 11k vaccine religious exemptions

(KYMA, KECY) - Nearly 11,000 members of the U.S. Air Force have requested religious exemptions to the military's vaccine mandate. They remain unvaccinated for COVID-19. Air force officials say none of the requests have been approved as of Wednesday, but more than 2,100 have been rejected. Service members who are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Denials, Not Approvals, Greet Troops’ Religious Vax Exemptions

The Air Force has rebuffed roughly 20 percent of the airmen who requested a religious exemption to the Pentagon’s COVID vaccine requirement, officials said Thursday. More than 10,000 Air Force and Space Force troops applied for a religious exemption, far more than any other service. Officials have denied 2,100 of the applications so far; it is not clear whether the rest will be approved or denied.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

