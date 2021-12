The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pushing back against a legislative proposal that would significantly broaden the Federal Trade Commission’s ability to fine companies. The proposal, part of a $2 trillion spending package known as the Build Back Better Act, would give the FTC authority to fine a company for its first violation of the agency’s prohibitions against unfair or deceptive business practices. Usually the commission can only fine a company that breaches an existing agency agreement or warning.

