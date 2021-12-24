ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High scoring outbursts galore in this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Merritt Holly, Jr of Le Roy had himself a week averaging over 28 points a game including 41 point performance in a win over Warsaw.

Other standout student-athletes from Eastridge, Fairport, McQuaid, and Aquinas made the list.

