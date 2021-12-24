ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Jackson: American democracy is under siege

Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” Joe Biden announced at the recent Summit for Democracy. Over the last 10 years, democracy has been in decline across the world, even as Biden admitted, in the United States. This is an understatement: American democracy is...

www.sunjournal.com

The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
POTUS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says

Former U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth is ending the year the way he began it. That’s the provably false notion put forth by former President Donald Trump that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 election. It’s the provably false notion that led to the violent insurrection against the U.S. Capitol and the nation’s democracy on Jan. 6. It’s the provably false notion that led U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley — a former Danforth protégé — to raise his fist in support of the insurrectionists on the very day he peddled the Big Lie by formally questioning the election results.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CNN

Americans looking for leadership on Covid find disappointment

(CNN) — Governing in the time of Covid-19 is hard. "Nothing's been good enough," President Joe Biden told ABC's David Muir. He was talking about a lack of available Covid-19 tests, but he might have been talking about anything as the virus has rampaged through the country, in wave after wave, and successive US governments have fallen short.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Don’t Despair About U.S. Democracy. Fix It.

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I’ll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal.To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious as the setbacks have been (and yes, the loss of the Voting Rights Act is a big deal), it’s still possible to overstate the overall retreat that’s happened. We haven’t returned to 1960 or 1910 or 1860, and it isn’t particularly close. Nor is the movement all in the same direction. For one example, the diversity of elected and unelected government officials in the U.S. isn’t just better than it was in 1960 or 1970; it’s significantly better than it was 20 years ago and continues to improve. For another, many of the efforts to make it more difficult to vote are in turn rollbacks of laws passed in the last 25 years to make it easier. I’ll give you one more: The Bright Line Watch survey finds that both Democratic and Republican voters underestimate the other party’s support for democracy. That can be dangerous, since it can lead to pre-emptive attacks on the system to prevent the other side from acting first. But it also means that we’re not dealing with a system in which deep antidemocratic sentiment is entrenched among the rank and file.It’s not just voters. If the biggest threat is antidemocratic sentiment among Republican party actors, and particularly former President Donald Trump and his allies, then we also have to remember that Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election was unsuccessful in large part because Republicans refused to go along. In state after state, election officials insisted on reporting the real results. Republican-majority legislatures refused to send alternate slates of electors to Congress. Vice President Mike Pence declined to participate in Trump’s plotting. To be sure: We can never be certain whether those who refused to go along might’ve chosen otherwise had the election been just a little closer. But it’s also possible that most of the Republicans in the House and Senate who voted against the lawful results on Jan. 6 were merely making a symbolic statement, and would’ve backed off if they thought they could actually overturn the results.There’s another point to be made here about Republicans who resisted Trump last winter. For the most part, folks such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were squarely in the mainstream of their party right up until Trump pushed them to betray their oaths of office. (Kemp was mostly known nationally for efforts to make it harder to vote.) But they and other Republicans seemed to see a clear line between shifting the law to their benefit and ignoring the law altogether. It’s possible that while some Trump-aligned Republicans are ready to do anything for him, others believe in the rule of law and, once in office, will see things differently than they do now. That may not be entirely comforting. But U.S. history offers many examples of marginal shifts in the rules of the game to favor one party or group or person. As long as it doesn’t go too far, the result can be a muddling-through kind of democracy. The point of all this is that despair is the wrong reaction to the current situation. The risks are real, but they’re only risks, and there are entirely plausible off-ramps. Moreover, moving farther away from a healthy republic will require making choices, on the individual and collective levels, not just ambling along. That means decisions can be made differently; political action can still still change the results. It’s true that if we muddle through with the same institutions, the same risks could recur. That’s the nature of politics. People choose, and may choose poorly. But as long as the republic still stands, citizens still have the opportunity to decide wisely, and to opt for a system that keeps future collective choice meaningful.For your weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:1. Jenn M. Jackson on bell hooks.2. David Karol has some historical perspective on abortion as a future national issue.3. Benjamin L. McKean at the Monkey Cage on supply-chain issues.4. And Lindsey Cormack on ranked-choice voting.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Evil takes no breaks’: Warnings as Steve Bannon vows to take over America’s entire ‘election apparatus’

Former Donald Trump advisor and right wing extremist podcaster Steve Bannon has vowed that he will take over the entire "election apparatus" of the US. Mr Bannon, who has been indicted on contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the 6 January Capitol riot, made the comments on Monday. He claimed that he and his cohort were going to get the 2020 election "decertified”, as he continues to push the incorrect and fraudulent narrative that Mr Trump actually won the election. The election cannot be decertified. He said that he was happy Democrats were focused...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
Kenosha News.com

Editorial: Democracy nadir: While Biden hosts a summit, the American Republic is sorely tested

Last week, President Joe Biden hosted a two-day Summit for Democracy urging the nations of the world to push back against increasing authoritarianism, especially in places like Russia and China. In addition to announcing plans to spend more than $400 million to support anti-corruption work and independent media, he spoke on the urgent need to preserve and defend government institutions of, by and for the people.
U.S. POLITICS
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Millions of Americans are ready for the end of democracy

Americans are famous for soldiering through crises. The way we live — the way we work, the way we consume, the way we are entertained, the way we worship — is so interwoven and well-oiled that we don’t have to worry about much else. It is a beautiful, free system, the envy of most of the world. Many of us do not have time, or the inclination, to worry too deeply about problems that do not immediately affect us. Some of our private lives are tragically shaken by events beyond our control — crime, illness, disaster — but the magnetic fields of these private tragedies are small. American society at large moves forward.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Commentary: American democracy needs a grassroots coalition at home

Last week, the Biden administration hosted the Democracy Summit — a convening of leaders and organizations representing democracies around the world. The political context for these meetings is at once urgent and dire, including, and perhaps especially, here in the United States. Just look around. Signs of democratic breakdown...
POLITICS
coloradosun.com

Littwin: It’s much easier to say that U.S. democracy is under attack than to figure out what to do about it

I have a young progressive friend who is working toward a Ph.D. and plans to be a professor of something or other. We’re coffee shop friends, and when we bump into each other, which is often, we usually take time to discuss the issues of the day and typically end our conversation — one nearly always laced with laughter — deeply depressed.
POLITICS

