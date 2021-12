MOSCOW - With more winter weather on the way, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to clear the snow and ice from their cars before hitting the road. Idaho Code 49-612(3) states no vehicle shall be operated when the windshield and/or windows of the vehicle are coated with ice, snow, sleet, or dust to the extent that the driver’s view ahead, or to the sides or rear of the vehicle are obstructed.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO