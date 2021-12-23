ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Christmas Eve: Trade winds with mostly sunny skies.

By Web Staff
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) --Trade wind conditions persist through Christmas Eve. Friday, partly to mostly sunny conditions with a few passing showers in the morning and night. Highs 76 to 81....

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Breezy trades, clouds and scattered showers for Monday; more rain on the way later in the week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue Monday through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday weather forecast

It will be a cloudy and cooler start to the work week weather. Clouds streaming over the state, in the upper levels of the atmosphere will filter out much of the sunshine, making for a cloudier Monday. All the cloud cover will also also keep afternoon temperatures on the cool...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Sunny Skies#Trade Winds#Ene#High Surf Advisory
WKBW-TV

Breezy start to Tuesday with snow arriving this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday will start with gusty winds and cool temperatures with a few cracks in the clouds as temperatures rise into the 30s. After 5pm an area of slushy snow will spread across WNY leaving behind 1-3" over the Southern Tier and only a coating near the shoreline of Lake Ontario. The snow will end overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures head into the 40s for the afternoon under cloudy skies. Rain arrives again on Thursday as daytime temperatures hang near the 40 degree mark. New Year's Eve will again see temperatures near 40F under cloudy skies. The Ball Drop weather should shape up to be cloudy & calm with temperatures in the low 30s. The new year will start out mild with rain showers on Saturday then turn colder with snow showing up across WNY on Sunday and Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
WPTV

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fantastic weather continues as we begin this final week of 2021 with an area of late-December high pressure sitting right on top of the peninsula. The high will slide slowly east this week allowing for even warmer and more humid weather to move in and we could be close to record highs by the end of the week. Rain chances will creep up just a bit but we'll keep them under 20% for later this week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WWL-AMFM

Warm through end of year, rain mid-week

Warm temperatures and rain in the middle of the week is in the forecast for the rest of the year. WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Waking up Monday morning it is mild and humid. A few areas of patchy fog have developed, but it’s not causing…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy