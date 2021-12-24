We Love These Cozy, Frosty-Colored Pieces For the Whole Family

‘Tis the season for spending time at home with loved ones! California-based lifestyle brand, Parachute, offers home-goods essentials—bedding, robes, loungewear, decor and furniture—to make your home a warm and restful place during the holidays (and year-round). “We have all the pieces needed to create a beautiful guest bedroom oasis, and our robes are the perfect holiday gifts—they are the ultimate in relaxation!” says founder and CEO Ariel Kaye. “Before launching Parachute, I spent a decade working in advertising and brand development in New York. I was also a huge design enthusiast—I had an interior design blog, and I frequently helped my friends and family decorate their homes,” says Kaye. Parachute Home.
