Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 23rd)

2022 is only a few days away, and as we count down to the new year, don't you want to get your TV new years ready, too? With a couple easy tweaks to your TV picture settings, colors can look more accurate, motion can look more natural and brightness can be adjusted for comfortable day and nighttime viewing. This means watching your favorite shows, enjoying 4K HDR movies, playing video games or livestreaming New Year's Eve fireworks can look even better. You can also give TV calibration a try, if you want more options for optimal TV watching.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO